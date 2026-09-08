'I wasn't consulted': Babar Azam on mid-series sacking of players
What's the story
Pakistan cricket's recent controversy over the mid-series sacking of seven players and two coaches has taken a new turn. Captain Babar Azam has claimed that he was not consulted about these decisions. "I was not consulted. It was news to me as well. I only found out about all these things later," said Babar, adding that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decisions and can explain them better.
Unilateral decision
PCB sends home seven players and two coaches
The PCB took a unilateral decision after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests against England. The board sent home seven players and two coaches on Monday.
The players include wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, injured opener Imam-ul-Haq, first-Test captain Salman Ali Agha, spinner Ali Usman, and pacer Khurram Shahzad.
All-rounder Aamir Jamal and batter Awais Zafar were also sent home without playing a game in England.
Inquiry initiated
PCB initiates internal disciplinary inquiry
The PCB has also confirmed an internal disciplinary inquiry over reports related to discipline and conduct.
It was reported that the board had taken custody of some players' phones during the ongoing Test series against England.
The devices will remain with the PCB until the conclusion of the final Test.
However, it is unclear which players' phones were taken or why they were confiscated by the board.
Response issued
Internal disciplinary inquiry initiated by the PCB
In light of these developments, PCB Director Media and Digital Communications Amir Mir confirmed that the board has initiated an internal inquiry.
He said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct."
Mir added that "the PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures" and the process is being conducted under PCB regulations.
Defense offered
PCB chairman defends decision to make changes
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the decision to make changes before the final Test.
He said, "Every match of a series is important for us and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement."
Naqvi clarified that "The purpose behind these changes is not to ax players from contention, but just to replace them."
Preview
Pakistan set to play at Edgbaston
Amid the off-field controversies, Pakistan will take on hosts England in the third and final Test at Birmingham's Edgbaston, starting September 9.
While England lead the series 2-0, the Babar-led side hopes to win the dead rubber with a revamped squad.
According to Cricinfo, England are unbeaten against Pakistan at the iconic venue in Tests.