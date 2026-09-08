Edgbaston Test: Can turbulent Pakistan challenge England in dead rubber?

The Edgbaston decks have produced some high-scoring affairs of late.

Last year, India beat England in a run-fest at Edgbaston. While India won by 336 runs, Shubman Gill scored 269 and 161.

The weather will stay cloudy, with spells of rain on Day 2. Therefore, seamers will always be in action.

In India, the match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online on the SonyLIV app and website.