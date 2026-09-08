Edgbaston Test: Can turbulent Pakistan challenge England in dead rubber?
What's the story
Amid the off-field controversies, Pakistan will take on hosts England in the third and final Test at Birmingham's Edgbaston, starting September 9. While England lead the series 2-0, the Babar Azam-led side hopes to win the dead rubber with a revamped squad. According to Cricinfo, England are unbeaten against Pakistan at the iconic venue in Tests. Here's the 3rd Test preview.
Details
Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details
The Edgbaston decks have produced some high-scoring affairs of late.
Last year, India beat England in a run-fest at Edgbaston. While India won by 336 runs, Shubman Gill scored 269 and 161.
The weather will stay cloudy, with spells of rain on Day 2. Therefore, seamers will always be in action.
In India, the match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed online on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squad changes
A complete overhaul for Pakistan
Pakistan cricket has been hit by sweeping changes to both the squad and coaching staff. They took drastic steps after the Lord's Test defeat.
Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad have all been dropped.
Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul have also been relieved of their duties.
Pakistan also included five uncapped players in their wider squad for the third Test.
Team composition
Carse continue to be out
On the other hand, England continue to leave out Brydon Carse after his involvement in an incident outside a Derby nightclub during the second Test.
His omission opens up a place in the pace attack, but England are likely to stick with most of the players who have dominated this series so far.
Along with Carse, Matthew Fisher was also included in the squad.
Information
Head-to-head record
England have played 94 Tests against Pakistan, winning 32 and losing 23, as per Cricinfo. In terms of England's encounters against Pakistan at home, the hosts have won 26 while losing just 12.
Numbers
England vs Pakistan at Edgbaston
England have played 57 Tests at Edgbaston, winning 30 and losing 12. The tally also includes 15 draws.
Between 1962 and 2016, England and Pakistan have clashed eight times at Edgbaston. While three Tests ended in a draw, the hosts won five.
Since 2000, the two teams have squared off in two Tests here, with England winning both (2010 and 2016).