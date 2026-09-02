England announce 15-man squad for 3rd Pakistan Test: Details here
What's the story
England have announced their 15-man squad for the third and final Test match against Pakistan at Edgbaston. The team will be led by Joe Root. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse and Matthew Fisher have been excluded from the squad. England have already pocketed the three-match series after winning the first two games at Headingley and Lord's respectively. Here are further details.
Investigation impact
Carse's exclusion and Baker's inclusion
Carse's exclusion comes after he was withdrawn from the squad for the second Test. This was due to an ongoing investigation by the Cricket Regulator into an incident against him.
The incident in question saw the Durham player being briefly arrested outside a Derby nightclub on August 22.
Sonny Baker, who was Carse's replacement, has retained his place in Root's squad.
Series goal
Schedule for the final Test match
The final Test match will be played from September 9-13.
England are looking to complete a clean sweep of the series, having already won the first two matches convincingly, as mentioned above.
The team had beaten Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley before winning by a margin of 194 runs at Lord's.
Information
Here's England's 15-member squad
England squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Shoaib Bashir (Derbyshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Cook (Essex), Jordan Cox (Essex), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire).
Twitter Post
Squad!
We have named our squad for the final Test against Pakistan 🏏— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2026
Full story: https://t.co/GRBs2pMage pic.twitter.com/SE2crQfBd6