2nd Test: Why Pakistan dropped Mohammad Abbas against West Indies
What's the story
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam has explained the decision to drop pacer Mohammad Abbas from the Playing XI for the 2nd Test against West Indies. The move came as a surprise, especially after Abbas's impressive performance in the first Test where he took eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul. However, Babar said that the decision was purely based on playing conditions and not due to any injury concerns.
Captain's statement
Abbas wasn't dropped due to any injury concerns: Babar
Speaking at the toss, Babar said, "Yeah, we have a couple of changes because of the conditions."
He further explained that the decision was based on what he thought would be best for his team in these conditions.
The captain also confirmed that Abbas wasn't dropped due to any injury concerns but rather as a tactical move considering the pitch conditions.
Match stats
Abbas's stellar performance in the 1st Test
In the first Test, Abbas picked up three wickets for 63 runs in the first innings and then decimated West Indies' batting order with figures of five for 22 in a 15.5-over spell.
Despite his stellar performance, Pakistan made four changes to their playing XI for the second Test with Ubaid Shah and Awais Zafar getting their maiden Test caps.
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A look at his Test numbers
Abbas, known for his accuracy, has taken 118 wickets from 30 Tests at an average of 22.38. The tally includes 6 four-wicket hauls, seven fifers, and a match haul of 10 wickets.
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Pakistan's Playing XI
Pakistan (Playing XI): Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali, and Ubaid Shah.