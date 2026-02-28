What next for Babar Azam in T20Is? Decoding his stats

In a major move, Pakistan dropped their star batter Babar Azam from the playing XI for a crucial Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed the decision at the toss, saying it was part of three changes made to the team. The other two players dropped were Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza. Babar, who was pushed to the middle order, hasn't been at his best. We decode key details.

Performance issues Babar's poor run in 2026 T20 World Cup Babar's exclusion from the playing XI seems to be a decision based on his recent performances. In six matches, he has only managed to score 91 runs at an average of 22.75 and a strike rate of 112.34. These numbers are way below the expected standards for a player of his caliber and experience in international cricket.

Information A strike rate of 117.6 in 2026 (T20Is) As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar owns a strike rate of 117.6 across 9 T20I matches (7 innings) in the calendar year 2026. Babar has hit 167 runs at 27.83 with the help of one fifty.

Numbers Breaking down his key T20I numbers Babar is the top run-getter in T20Is. He has managed 4,596 runs from 145 matches (136 innings). His average has dropped to 38.94 with his strike rate being 128.02. Notably, Babar has enjoyed batting more as an opener or at number three. He has 2,973 runs as an opener at 39.11 (SR: 130.56). Across 40 innings at number three, he owns 1,372 runs at 42.87 (SR: 125.64).

Information Babar has struggled to bat at number 4 or lower Across 8 innings at number 4, Babar has scored 210 runs 30 with his strike rate being a dismal 116.66. In a solitary outing at number 5, Babar scored 41 runs off 41 balls (SR: 100).