Babar Azam slams his 6th fifty-plus score versus Australia (ODIs)

Pakistan cricket team batter Babar Azam played a pivotal knock versus Australia in the 1st ODI held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Chasing a target of 201 runs, Babar walked out when Pakistan were 25/1. Soon Pakistan became 49/2 before Babar and Ghazi Ghori added a solid 127-run stand for the 3rd wicket. Babar was finally dismissed for 69 runs with Pakistan being 176/3.

Knock Babar plays a solid knock for Pakistan Pakistan needed to steady the ship after losing two wickets and they got that. Babar took his time to settle in and once he eased himself in, a partnership worth 127 floored the Aussies. Ghori also supported Babar from the other end as the two dealt with the situation perfectly. Babar looked in his element before falling to pacer Nathan Ellis.

Information Babar averages 68.63 versus Australia Babar's knock had a six and four fours. He has raced to 755 runs from 14 matches against the Aussies at an average of 68.63. He slammed his 3rd fifty (100s: 3), as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate is 89.56.

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ODIs Babar notches his 38th ODI fifty; 3,500 runs in Asia Playing his 141st ODI (138 innings), Babar has amassed 6,570 runs at 53.85. He hit his 38th fifty (100s: 20). In 33 ODIs at home, Babar now owns 1,876 runs at a solid 62.53. He clocked his 10th ODI fifty at home (100s: 8). As per ESPNcricinfo, Babar surpassed 3,500 ODI runs in Asia (3,504) at 55.61 (100s: 13, 50s: 21).

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