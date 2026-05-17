Babar Azam hammers his 31st Test half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Veteran Pakistan batter Babar Azam played a solid knock on Day 2 of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. After Bangladesh posted a first-innings total of 278/10, Pakistan were reduced to 79/4 in their first innings. However, Babar played a knock of character, bringing his side back into the game. This was his third 50-plus score against Bangladesh in Tests.
Match dynamics
A gritty hand from Babar
Pakistan's innings suffered early blows, with the top-order batters surrendering against the new ball. Babar, who arrived at number four, steadied the ship with his watchful approach. Salman Ali Agha (21) provided valuable support to the veteran, as the duo added 63 runs for the fifth wicket. Both batters played some attacking shots after getting settled. Babar, however, eventually fell to Nahid Rana.
Stats
Babar closing in on 4,500 Test runs
Babar Azam played a stellar knock of 68 runs off 83 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. The batter, who missed the series opener, has raced to 4,434 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 42.63. This was his 31st half-century in the format. The last of Babar's nine Test tons came in December 2022. 374 of his runs have come in six Tests against Bangladesh at 46.75 (50s: 2, 100: 1).