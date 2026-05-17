Babar Azam hammers his 31st Test half-century: Key stats

Pakistan's innings suffered early blows, with the top-order batters surrendering against the new ball. Babar, who arrived at number four, steadied the ship with his watchful approach. Salman Ali Agha (21) provided valuable support to the veteran, as the duo added 63 runs for the fifth wicket. Both batters played some attacking shots after getting settled. Babar, however, eventually fell to Nahid Rana.

Stats

Babar closing in on 4,500 Test runs

Babar Azam played a stellar knock of 68 runs off 83 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. The batter, who missed the series opener, has raced to 4,434 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 42.63. This was his 31st half-century in the format. The last of Babar's nine Test tons came in December 2022. 374 of his runs have come in six Tests against Bangladesh at 46.75 (50s: 2, 100: 1).