Babar Azam down with fever before Edgbaston Test: Details here

The news of Babar's illness comes as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a major overhaul in its squad for the Edgbaston Test.

This followed Pakistan's disappointing performance in the first two Tests, at Headingley and Lord's, respectively.

Thereafter, the PCB dropped seven players from the squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad.