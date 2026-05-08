Former Indian cricketer Sairaj Bahutule is likely to join the national team as its spin-bowling coach, as per Cricbuzz. The 53-year-old, who has represented India in two Tests and eight ODIs between 2001 and 2003, is currently associated with Punjab Kings in the IPL. However, he is expected to part ways with the franchise after this season.

Coaching credentials Bahutule's coaching skills catch attention Bahutule is highly regarded for his spin-bowling coaching skills, a quality that has caught the attention of Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. He has reportedly held talks with all relevant parties, including Gambhir and senior BCCI officials. The current coaching staff for Team India includes batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan 10 Doeschate.

Previous experience Previous experience with the Indian team Bahutule has traveled with the senior Indian team on several occasions in the past during his time at the National Cricket Academy/Centre of Excellence, led by VVS Laxman. He was specifically requested by former head coach Rahul Dravid to be part of the Indian team for the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy and also served as a member of Dravid's support staff on a tour to Sri Lanka.

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