Key details of Manchester United's pursuit of midfielder Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. However, a deal is unlikely to be struck this month as Brighton want to keep him until the summer, as per Sky Sports News. The Red Devils are looking for one or two top central midfielders in 2026, with Baleba being one of their main targets along with Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Wolves's Joao Gomes.

Transfer tactics United's transfer strategy and potential market opportunities The report added that despite their summer focus, Manchester United could go for players this month if opportunities arise. Along with Baleba, they are also looking at younger prospects like Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi and Olympiakos's Christos Mouzakitis. The club is also keeping an eye on forward options such as Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

Injury impact Man United's defensive and midfield concerns amid injury crisis Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said there are no ongoing transfer discussions despite the January window being open. The team is set to face Leeds United with a depleted squad, as up to eight players could miss the match. This includes Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo who are all injured. Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazrouai are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Do you know? Baleba was a target for Man United in the summer In the summer transfer window, Baleba was a target for Man United, who approached Baleba's camp to be informed on player's situation, as per Fabrizio Romano. However, Brighton ended up keeping Baleba at the club as the Red Devils weren't in a position to meet the asking price. It was seen as a difficult deal.

Amorim Manchester United unlikely to make January signings, says Ruben Amorim Amorim, the head coach of Manchester United, confirmed that the club does not plan to make any major signings during the January transfer window. Despite a string of injuries and a disappointing 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Amorim remains confident about Man United's performance in the latter half of the season. "The transfer window is not going to change. We have no conversations in this moment to have any change in the squad," Amorim told reporters on Friday.