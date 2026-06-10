Bangladesh eye maiden series win over Australia: 2nd ODI preview
What's the story
Bangladesh are on the verge of a maiden ODI series win against Australia, having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The opener saw Bangladesh put up an all-round performance. They won by 86 runs (DLS method) after scoring 284/8. In the second innings, Nahid Rana's express pace and four-fer made headlines. A second-string Australian side, led by Josh Inglis, will look to bounce back in the 2nd ODI at the same venue (Dhaka).
Details
Pitch report and conditions
Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the 2nd ODI on June 11. Another batting-friendly surface is expected, which can also aid spinners going forward. According to AccuWeather, Dhaka can have "increasing clouds with a little rain" on Thursday. Since a thunderstorm is also expected, expect a stop-start play. Therefore, the team winning the toss will likely bowl first.
Bangladesh
Bangladesh ride on ruthless pace attack
In the opener, Bangladesh's pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana also made significant contributions with the ball. Taskin and Mustafizur struck early blows while Rana wreaked havoc on the middle and lower order with his raw pace and relentless hard lengths. Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana.
Australia
Would Australia bounce back?
Australia's fielding was a major letdown in the first ODI, with Mosaddek being dropped thrice and Shanto once during their innings. Despite Cameron Green's half-century from No. 6, Australia couldn't recover from these mistakes. They managed 191/9 (42.2 overs) before rain produced an early result. Probable XI: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (captain and wicket-keeper), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, and Xavier Bartlett.
Record
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Australia have clashed 23 times in ODIs, with the latter winning 20 matches. While one match ended without a result, Bangladesh's only other win (besides the latest) came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. At home, the Tigers have lost six of their seven ODIs against the Aussies. Bangladesh can now script history with their maiden ODI series win over Australia.
Do you know?
Most ODI wickets in 2026
Speedster Nahid Rana has been instrumental to Bangladesh's ODI success of late. With a four-fer in the series opener, he became the highest wicket-taker in the format this year. The right-arm seamer owns 20 wickets in just seven ODIs at 16.00 in 2026.