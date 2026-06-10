Bangladesh eye maiden series win over Australia: 2nd ODI preview

Record

Here's the head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Australia have clashed 23 times in ODIs, with the latter winning 20 matches. While one match ended without a result, Bangladesh's only other win (besides the latest) came in the famous 2005 Cardiff affair. At home, the Tigers have lost six of their seven ODIs against the Aussies. Bangladesh can now script history with their maiden ODI series win over Australia.