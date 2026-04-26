Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Match preview and stats

The first T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place in Chattogram on Monday. This is the first time the two teams will meet since their last bilateral T20I series in 2023, which ended in a draw. The upcoming match promises an exciting clash of styles as both sides bring their unique strengths to the field. Bangladesh come into this series after beating New Zealand 2-1 in the ODI series recently.

Team update Bangladesh's absence from the T20 World Cup Bangladesh are returning to the T20I format after a 146-day hiatus, having skipped the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The team had played 30 T20Is from May to December last year, winning five bilateral series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. They had also developed a six-hitting habit for the first time in their history. However, an interim government decision prevented them from participating in the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Probable XIs A look at the probable XIs Bangladesh probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c, wk), Parvez Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam. New Zealand probable XI: Tom Latham (c, wk), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Jayden Lennox, Ish Sodhi, 11 Ben Lister/Matt Fisher.

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Match conditions Pitch report and conditions in Chattogram A flat surface is expected here in Chattogram which will aid batting. The average first innings score in Chattogram's day T20Is is 163, as per ESPNcricinfo. Since 2025, teams batting first and second have won three matches each at this venue. In the five day T20Is played here over the years, the team batting first has won thrice. Bangladesh have a good record in Chattogram, winning four out of five day games played there.

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Stats Player focus: Here are the stats Bangladesh skipper Das owns the most T20I runs for his side. He has 2,655 runs from 120 matches at 23.49 with the help of 16 fifties. Towhid Hridoy owns 1,177 runs from 57 matches at 27.37. He has hit 5 fifties. Rishad Hossain is Bangladesh's 2nd-highest wicket-taker among spinner. He owns 71 wickets at 20.97. For a 2nd string NZ side, Tom Latham has scored 597 runs at 27.13. He has hit 4 fifties.