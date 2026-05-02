All-round New Zealand trump Bangladesh in 3rd T20I: Stats 

New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by six wickets in the third and final T20 International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The series hence ended in a 1-1 tie. The final game was halted for about two hours due to heavy rainfall, reducing the contest to a 15-over per-side affair. Meanwhile, a disciplined show from NZ bowlers meant Bangladesh were bowled out for 102. Bevon Jacobs's fifty then headlined the run chase.

Match interruption Bangladesh set a revised target of 103 runs Batting first, Bangladesh were at 50/3 in 6.4 overs, when the game saw a major rain interruption. The game was halted for about 1 hour 48 minutes due to heavy rainfall, which left big puddles on the ground. When play resumed, NZ bowlers put up a stunning show as the hosts were bowled out for just 102. Litton Das (26 off 17) and Towhid Hridoy (33 off 24) were the only Bangladesh batters to score over 17.

Chase Jacobs rescues NZ after shaky start Chasing a revised target of 103, New Zealand started on a shaky note. Shoriful Islam's fiery opening spell saw him dismiss two batters in his first over. He returned in the second over to bowl Tim Robinson who was looking good at 23 off 14 balls. Off-spinner Mahedi Hasan also struck once, leaving NZ at 33/4. Despite the early setbacks, Jacobs and Dean Foxcroft steadied the ship with an unbeaten 71-run partnership.

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Information Jacobs finishes the game in style Jacobs took on the bowlers in the final overs and finished the game with a six. His brilliance meant NZ (104/4) prevailed in just 11.4 overs. He returned unbeaten on 62, while Foxcroft provided steady support with an unbeaten 15 off 15 balls.

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Jacobs Fifty for Jacobs Jacobs made an unbeaten 62 off 31 balls, a knock laced with five fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 23-year-old's maiden T20I fifty took him to 183 runs from 11 games at 26.14 (SR: 142.96). Meanwhile, this game also marked Jacob's 50th T20 match. Having scored his eighth fifty in the format, the batter now has 1,104 runs at 33-plus. His strike rate is over 145.

NZ bowlers Three-fer for Josh Clarkson Pacer Josh Clarkson was the pick of the NZ bowlers, claiming 3/9 from his two overs. These were his best T20I figures, which took him to six wickets from 13 matches (ER: 9.83). Fast bowlers Nathan Smith (2/14 from 2 overs) and Ben Sears (2/12 from 2.2 overs) claimed two wickets apiece. Jayden Lennox (1/28 from 3 overs) and Ish Sodhi (1/22 from 3 overs) struck once.

Sodhi Sodhi becomes New Zealand's highest wicket-taker in T20Is With his only strike, Sodhi became the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in T20Is. He surpassed Tim Southee's record of 164 wickets. Sodhi has now raced to 165 wickets in 142 T20I matches for New Zealand. While he averages 23.01, his economy is a fine 8.16. Meanwhile, Sodhi is now second on the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in T20Is. He is now only behind Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who boasts a staggering 193 wickets.