1st Test: Shanto, Mominul shine as Bangladesh dominate Day 1

Bangladesh ended Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in a commanding position, scoring 301 runs for the loss of four wickets in 85 overs. The hosts were powered by their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored 101, and Mominul Haque, who played a composed 91-run knock knock. Notably, the match is being played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Here are further details.

Match progression A counterattacking stand steadies Bangladesh after poor start Bangladesh started the day on a shaky note, losing two early wickets and finding themselves at 31/2. However, Shanto and Mominul steadied the innings with a brilliant 170-run partnership that shifted momentum in their favor. The duo brought up Bangladesh's 50 in the 17th over before accelerating through the morning session to reach 101/2 at lunch.

Partnership details Shanto brings up his maiden Test century The partnership between Shanto and Mominul flourished after lunch, with both batsmen scoring fluently. They added 100 runs in just 148 balls, frustrating the bowlers with disciplined shot selection and excellent temperament. Bangladesh crossed the 150-run mark in the 41st over, while Mominul completed a patient half-century off 102 balls. Shanto continued to dominate and brought up his century off just 129 deliveries.

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End of day Mominul, Mushfiqur continue to frustrate Pakistan in evening session Shanto's innings came to an end just before tea, as he was dismissed for a brilliant 101, ending a crucial 150-run stand with Mominul. Bangladesh went into the tea break at 201/3 and continued their dominance in the final session. Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) joined Mominul, and the duo added another steady partnership, guiding their team beyond the 300-run mark late in the evening session. Besides Rahim, Litton Das (8*) returned unbeaten on Day 1.

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Shanto Shanto gets to his ninth Test hundred Shanto was eventually dismissed for a well-made 101 runs off 130 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Playing his 40th Test, the southpaw has raced to 2,399 runs at an average of 33.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his ninth hundred, as he also owns five fifties. He now has 140 runs across five innings against Pakistan at 28. Shanto now has four tons on home soil. The tally includes 1,233 runs at 39.77.

Mominul Mominul hammers his fourth Test fifty vs Pakistan Mominul's knock of 91 came from 200 balls. He hammered 10 fours. With this effort, Mominul has raced to 4,950 runs from 76 Test matches at an average of 38.07. This was his 26th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons. The veteran now owns 3,411 runs in home Tests at 48.72 (100s: 11, 50s: 16). 443 of his runs have come in eight Tests against Pakistan at 31.64 (50s: 4).