2nd Test: Bangladesh set Pakistan mammoth 437-run target

Team Pakistan has been given a mammoth target of 437 runs to clinch the second Test against Bangladesh . The challenge comes after Bangladesh posted 390/10 in their second innings on Day 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts had a first-innings lead of 46 runs and batted through the second and third days, thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim 's brilliant century and half-centuries by Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Litton Das.

Early setbacks Rahim's hundred headlined the day Having resumed Day 3 at 110/3, Bangladesh had a dismal start as Najmul Hossain Shanto (15) fell early. Rahim and Das then rebuilt with a composed 123-run partnership, taking Bangladesh's total past 230. While Litton was dismissed for 69, Rahim went on to score 137 before going down as the last batter. The latter dominated a valuable 77-run partnership with Taijul Islam (22), taking the totals to 390/10. Chasing 437, Pakistan openers survived two overs without scoring a run.

Rahim Rahim becomes first Bangladesh batter with 14 Test centuries Rahim, who smashed 12 fours and a six en route to his 233-ball 137, became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 14 Test centuries. With his latest efforts, Rahim has raced to 6,763 runs from 102 matches at 39.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. Besides 14 fifties, the veteran has also tallied 29 fifties. 819 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 45.50 (50s: 3, 100s: 2).

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Information 4,000 runs in home Tests This was Rahim's eighth hundred in home Tests, as he also owns 19 fifties. Playing his 61st Test in Bangladesh, the star batter went past 4,000 runs (now 4,015). He averages 39.75 in this regard.

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Litton Litton follows ton with half-century Litton, who scored a magnificent 159-ball 126 in the first innings, smashed 69 (92) in the second. He struck 5 fours on Day 3. Playing his 54th Test, the Bangladesh batter has raced to 3,356 runs at an average of 36.47. He has tallied 20 half-centuries besides six tons. 1,913 of his runs have come in home Tests at 42.51. This was his 13th half-century in Bangladesh.

Information His record against Pakistan Three of Das's six Test tons have come against Pakistan. Across seven Tests and 12 innings against the team, the batter has scored 719 runs at a stunning average of 59.91. This tally includes six 50-plus scores.

Bowlers How did the Pakistan bowlers fare? Pakistan's Khurram was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 86 runs from 20 overs. He troubled the Bangladeshi batters with his movement and bounce. Mohammad Abbas contributed with 1/66 from 23 overs, while Hasan Ali chipped in with 2/83 from 23 overs. Off-spinner Sajid Khan trapped three batters on the day to finish with 3/126 from 33.2 overs.