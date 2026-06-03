Mosaddek Hossain returns to Bangladesh ODI squad for Australia series

Bangladesh have announced the recall of middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain for their upcoming ODI series against Australia . The 30-year-old cricketer last played an ODI in August 2022 and has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket. He is among two changes to the squad that faced New Zealand in April, with Nurul Hasan also making a return.

DPL performance Mosaddek's domestic form Mosaddek has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), scoring a century and two fifties at an average of 89 from five matches. He has also chipped in with his off-spin bowling, taking 11 wickets at an impressive average of 16.27, as per ESPNcricinfo. His consistency over the last three seasons makes him a valuable addition to Bangladesh's middle-order for the ODIs against Australia.

Tactical shift Bangladesh's batting struggles in recent ODI series Bangladesh's batting has struggled in recent ODI series against Pakistan and New Zealand. Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto have been among the runs, but Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy have not been able to deliver in the ODI format. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has also not been at his best with the bat, although he has performed well as a bowler.

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Bowling lineup Bowlers to step up for Bangladesh The onus will be on Bangladesh's bowlers, especially Nahid Rana who has been in good form with a five-wicket haul in ODIs and Tests since March. The pace attack includes Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam. Rishad Hossain will look to use his experience against Australian batters after playing in the BBL last season.

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Series significance Historic ODI series against Australia The ODIs will be played in Mirpur on June 9, 11, and 14. This will be Bangladesh's first bilateral ODI series against Australia in 15 years. The only time Bangladesh has won an ODI match against Australia was in a tri-series game in Cardiff back in 2005. The upcoming series presents a unique opportunity for the Bangladeshi team to make history on home soil.