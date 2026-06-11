Bangladesh pick Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana for Australia T20I series
What's the story
Bangladesh have recalled fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana for their upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia. Ahmed and Rana were rested during Bangladesh's last T20I series against New Zealand in April. Their return comes as part of the team's strategy to strengthen its bowling attack ahead of the highly anticipated matches. The three T20Is will be held on June 17, 19, and 21.
Team changes
Ripon Mondol and Saifuddin dropped from squad
To accommodate Taskin and Rana, Bangladesh's selectors have dropped seamer Ripon Mondol and seam-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin from the squad. This decision was taken as both Taskin and Rana are considered first-choice bowlers. Notably, Rana has only played one T20I against the UAE in May last year, while Taskin's last appearance in this format was against Zimbabwe in October 2025.
Player lineup
Bangladesh's T20I squad against Australia
T20I squad: Litton Das (captain and wicket-keeper), Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. As mentioned, the T20Is are scheduled to take place on June 17, 19, and 21 in Chattogram.
Test inclusion
Four changes in Test squad for Zimbabwe match
Along with the T20I squad changes, Bangladesh's selectors have also made four changes to the Test squad for their one-off match against Zimbabwe. The most notable inclusion is Towhid Hridoy, who has played 52 ODIs and 59 T20Is since his international debut in 2023. However, he has limited First-Class experience with just three centuries in 16 matches.
Test lineup
Bangladesh's Test squad against Zimbabwe
Test squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Tawhid Hridoy, Amite Hasan, and Robiul Haque. The team will leave for Harare on June 23, with the Test starting on June 28.