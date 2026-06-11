Bangladesh pick Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana for Australia T20I series

Test inclusion

Four changes in Test squad for Zimbabwe match

Along with the T20I squad changes, Bangladesh's selectors have also made four changes to the Test squad for their one-off match against Zimbabwe. The most notable inclusion is Towhid Hridoy, who has played 52 ODIs and 59 T20Is since his international debut in 2023. However, he has limited First-Class experience with just three centuries in 16 matches.