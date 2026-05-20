Bangladesh complete historic whitewash over Pakistan in Tests: Key stats

Bangladesh completed a historic whitewash over Pakistan in the two-match Test series at home. They sealed the second and final Test by 78 runs. Chasing 437, the visitors perished for 358 in the morning session on Day 5. Although half-centuries from Shan Masood, Salman Agha, and Mohammad Rizwan bolstered Pakistan, they fell short. Taijul Islam starred in Bangladesh's win with a six-wicket haul.

Match How the match panned out Being inited to bat, Bangladesh racked up 278 as Litton Das's ton saved them. Khurram Shahzad took four wickets. A concerted bowling effort then helped Bangladesh bowl out Pakistan for 232. Mushfiqur Rahim's century powered the hosts to 390 in the third innings. This helped them set a 437-run target. Despite their valiant effort on Day 4, Pakistan fell 78 runs short.

Day 4 A look at Pakistan's chase The fourth day started with the final innings' second over (0/0). Pakistan skipper Shan Masood came to the middle after opener Abdullah Fazal departed in the 11th over. Pakistan soon lost Azan Awais as well. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nahid Rana dismissed the two openers, respectively. From 41/2, Masood and Babar Azam took Pakistan past 100. They were 101/2 in 26 overs by lunch.

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Wickets Pakistan five down in second session After the lunch break, the 92-run stand between Masood and Babar was finally broken by Taijul Islam. He dismissed Babar for 47 (52). Masood completed his half-century, while Saud Shakeel departed for just 6 (21). In the very next over, Masood also fell to Islam after scoring a 116-ball 71 (8 fours). Pakistan were down to 162/5 in 44.3 overs.

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Partnership Agha, Rizwan deny Bangladesh early win By tea, Bangladesh were eyeing a second successive win over Pakistan. However, Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan had other plans. The duo put on 134 runs off 224 balls, inspiring hope in the Pakistan camp. They looked set to come out unscathed. However, right after Bangladesh took the second new ball, Islam dismissed Agha, who scored a 71-ball 102 (6 fours and 1 six).

Victory Bangladesh in control on Day 5 Islam took another wicket in his next over, dismissing Hasan Ali before stumps. Entering the fifth day, Pakistan required 121 more runs with three wickets in hand. After a delayed start on Day 5, Rizwan and Sajid Khan batted positively, taking Pakistan past 350. However, Taijul Islam dismissed Sajid to complete his fifer. Within minutes, Shoriful Islam removed Rizwan to nearly seal the victory.