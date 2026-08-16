Bangladesh become fastest Asian team with this Test landmark: Details 

As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh's victory is particularly significant as it came in their third Test in Australia.

Pakistan had to wait until their seventh Test to secure their first win Down Under, while India achieved the same in their 12th.

This makes Bangladesh's achievement even more remarkable, with only England (2) having claimed their maiden Test victory in Australia in fewer matches than the Tigers.

Before this landmark victory, Bangladesh had played only two Tests in Australia, both of which were held in July 2003 and won by Australia by innings margins.