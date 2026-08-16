Bangladesh become fastest Asian team with this Test landmark: Details
What's the story
In a historic achievement, Bangladesh have become the second Asian team after India to win a Test match in Australia in the last 30 years. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side defeated Australia by nine wickets in the first Test of the ongoing two-match series at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. With this win, Bangladesh have also become only the third Asian team ever to register a Test victory on Australian soil.
Match summary
How the 1st Test panned out?
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.
Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 led the charge for them.
Despite Cameron Green's fighting hundred, Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10.
Mehidy trapped five batters. The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
Milestone achievement
Bangladesh's historic achievement
As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh's victory is particularly significant as it came in their third Test in Australia.
Pakistan had to wait until their seventh Test to secure their first win Down Under, while India achieved the same in their 12th.
This makes Bangladesh's achievement even more remarkable, with only England (2) having claimed their maiden Test victory in Australia in fewer matches than the Tigers.
Before this landmark victory, Bangladesh had played only two Tests in Australia, both of which were held in July 2003 and won by Australia by innings margins.
Feats
Bangladesh also script these records
Bangladesh's nine-wicket win is their second-biggest Test victory by wickets.
Australia have lost a home Test to an Asian team other than India for the first time in 31 years.
This is Bangladesh's second Test win in SENA countries after their famous victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022.
This is Bangladesh's second win over Australia in seven Tests, after the 2017 Mirpur triumph.