Darwin Test: Record-breaking Bangladesh register historic win over Australia
What's the story
Team Bangladesh has scripted a ton of records with a stunning win over Australia in the opener of the two-Test series in Darwin. Playing their first Test on Australian soil in over two decades, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for 198 on Day 1 as Hasan Mahmud took a historic six-wicket haul. Tanzid Hasan Tamim's 101 meant the visitors posted 426/10 in response. As the Aussies were folded for 284 in their second outing, Bangladesh chased down the 57-run target to comfortably seal the deal.
Match details
A look at the match summary
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1. Steve Smith scored a fighting fifty for them.
Bangladesh took a commanding 228-run lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Hasan's century (101), Najmul Hossain Shanto's 84, Mominul Haque's 49, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz's brilliant 65 led the charge for them.
Despite Cameron Green's fighting hundred, Australia's second innings ended at just 284/10. Mehidy trapped five batters.
The Tigers then lost a solitary wicket while hunting down the 57-run target.
Mahmud
Mahmud's record six-fer stuns Australia
Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs on Day 1, including three maidens.
The pacer took three more wickets in his second outing (3/56 in 19 overs).
Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.
This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.
Overall, Mahmud recorded the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.
Across 15 Tests, Mahmud has raced to 45 wickets at an average of 28.97.
Smith
Smith's fighting knock
Smith batted with the tail and scored a 109-ball 71 (7 fours and 1 six) in his first innings.
He further made an 88-ball 44 in his second outing.
According to Cricinfo, Smith raced to his 45th half-century in Test cricket.
This was his 82nd fifty-plus score, now the joint third-most for Australia in the format.
Smith has a decent conversion rate, as his tally includes 37 centuries, the second-most for Australia.
He has completed 10,878 runs at an incredible average of 56.07.
Tanzid
Tanzid: Second Bangladesh batter with this feat
Tanzid fell for 101 off 197 balls (8 fours and 1 six) in Bangladesh's first innings, before recording a duck in the run chase.
The youngster scripted history by becoming the second Bangladesh batter to score a Test hundred against Australia.
He is also the first from Bangladesh to do so on Australian soil.
According to Cricbuzz, Tanzid Hasan recorded the first century overseas by a Bangladeshi opener since Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 137 against South Africa in Durban in 2022.
Playing only his second Test, Hasan converted his maiden 50-plus score into a ton.
Shanto
Shanto leads from the front
Shanto also scored 84 off 126 balls (7 fours and a six) to power his team.
This was Shanto's maiden Test innings against Australia.
In 43 Tests, the Bangladesh skipper has raced to 2,663 runs at an average of 34.14. His conversion rate is outstanding (9 tons and 7 half-centuries).
Starc
Vital feats for Starc
With figures worth 2/79 from 26 overs, Mitchell Starc surpassed the great Kapil Dev in terms of Test wickets.
While Kapil took 434 wickets from 131 Tests, the Aussie pacer has now raced to 435 scalps at 26.60.
Earlier in the game, Starc surpassed Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath (433 wickets) to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in the format.
Mominul
Mominul breaks this Test record of Tamim
Left-handed batter Mominul Haque played two vital knocks in the game - 49 off 95 balls & 30* off 39.
With these knocks, Mominul surpassed Tamim Iqbal to become the second-highest run-scorer for his country in men's Test cricket.
While Iqbal finished his Test career with 5,134 runs, Mominul has taken his Test runs tally to 5,210 runs from 79 matches at 38.30.
The latter is now only behind teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (6,842) on the list.
Hazlewood
300 Test wickets for Hazlewood
Playing his first Test in over a year, Josh Hazlewood claimed 6/89 from 28 overs in Bangladesh's first innings.
En route to his spell, he became the ninth bowler from his country to take 300 Test wickets.
As per Cricinfo, Hazlewood has now raced to 302 wickets across 77 Tests at 23.96.
The pacer, who claimed his 14th Test five-wicket haul, went wicket-less in his only previous Test against Bangladesh.
Green
Green answered his critics with a stellar Test knock
Cameron Green's century in the third innings helped Australia avoid a humiliating innings defeat.
His 104 runs came off 201 balls and included four boundaries and a six.
The youngster, who made his Test debut for Australia in December 2020, has raced to 1,853 runs at an average of 33.69 across 38 Tests.
He has three centuries and seven half-centuries to his name with a high score of 174. This was also his maiden hundred on home soil.
Mehidy
15th Test fifer for Mehidy
Mehidy Hasan Miraz stole the show in the third innings.
The off-spinner bowled 33.1 overs and conceded 66 runs for his 5 scalps.
With this spell, the off-spinner has raced to 224 Test wickets at 31.83.
This was his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. As per Cricinfo, in three Tests against Australia, he now owns 13 scalps at 24.07 (5W: 1).
This was also only his third Test fifer outside Asia, and a maiden one in a SENA country.
Information
10th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy also made a mark with the bat in Bangladesh's first innings. He smoked five fours and a six during his 154-ball 65. With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,296 Test runs at an average of 24.16. Besides scoring 10 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.
Feats
Bangladesh script these records
Team Bangladesh became the quickest Asian side to register its first Test win on Australian soil, doing so in just three Tests.
Bangladesh's nine-wicket win is their second-biggest Test victory by wickets.
Australia have lost a home Test to an Asian team other than India for the first time in 31 years.
This is Bangladesh's second Test win in SENA countries after their famous victory over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in 2022.
This is Bangladesh's second win over Australia in seven Tests, after the 2017 Mirpur triumph.