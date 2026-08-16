Darwin Test: Record-breaking Bangladesh register historic win over Australia

Hasan Mahmud stunned Australia with figures of 6/55 in 17 overs on Day 1, including three maidens.

The pacer took three more wickets in his second outing (3/56 in 19 overs).

Mahmud became the first Bangladesh bowler to take a six-fer against Australia in Tests.

This was his third five-wicket haul, the second-most for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.

Overall, Mahmud recorded the third-best returns for a Bangladesh pacer in Tests.

Across 15 Tests, Mahmud has raced to 45 wickets at an average of 28.97.