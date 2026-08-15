Josh Hazlewood completes 300 Test wickets with six-fer versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Veteran Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has become the ninth bowler from his country to take 300 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone with a brilliant six-wicket haul on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, taking his career tally to 301. The achievement puts him in an elite group with teammates Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, and Mitchell Starc, who have all crossed the same landmark in their careers.
Match details
A dropped catch and its consequences
On Day 1 of the game, Hazlewood had a catch dropped by Lyon in his opening over.
The missed opportunity proved costly as Tanzid Hasan Tamim went on to score a century after getting a reprieve.
However, Hazlewood broke an important partnership between Tanzid and Mominul Haque (49) on the second morning of play by having the latter caught behind while trying to drive him on the up.
Spell
A stunning return for Hazlewood
Hazlewood struck again with the second new ball, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for 84 with a beauty from around the wicket.
He then trapped Hasan Mahmud (14) lbw after having another lbw decision on Mehidy Miraz Hasan (65) overturned on review earlier in the spell.
The pacer completed his five-wicket haul when Mehidy edged behind trying to drive on the up, taking his fifth wicket and 300th Test wicket.
Last man Ebadot Hossain was his final victim as the Tigers posted a massive 426/10, responding to Australia's first innings score of 198/10.
Milestone journey
Debate over Hazlewood's selection
Hazlewood, who is now 35 years old, started the Test match just five wickets away from the landmark.
He had only played six of Australia's last 14 Tests and none in the last year due to injury.
There was some debate over his selection for this opening Test against Bangladesh over Scott Boland.
But he proved his worth as Australia's bowlers struggled against Bangladesh's batters on a good batting surface.
Notably, he claimed 6/89 from 28 overs (3 maidens).
Career stats
Hazlewood's stellar Test record
As per Cricinfo, Hazlewood has now raced to 301 wickets across 77 Tests (144 innings)
His average of 24.02 is only worse than Glenn McGrath (21.64), Cummins (22.21), and Dennis Lillee (23.92) among the nine Australians who have taken 300 Test wickets.
Hazlewood, who claimed his 14th Test fifer, went wicket-less in his only previous Test against Bangladesh.
174 of his wickets have come across 42 home Tests at 22.43 (5W: 8).
The pacer averages 26.22 away from home, having claimed 127 wickets.
History!
History for the quartet!
Hazlewood's feat means Australia became the first team to field four bowlers with at least 300 Test wickets under their belt.
Lyon, Starc, and, Cummins boast 568, 435, and 316 Test wickets, respectively.
No other team has fielded four players with even 200 Test wickets.
The Australian bowling quartet's collective impact is nothing short of extraordinary.
In the 36 matches they have played together, they have taken a whopping 577 wickets, averaging just over 16 wickets per game.