Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Key stats

By dismissing Das, Starc overtook Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev on the all-time Test wicket-takers' list.

In his illustrious career, Kapil took 434 wickets from 131 Tests at an average of 29.64.

The left-arm pacer is now just five scalps away from breaking into the top 10. South Africa's Dale Steyn is currently 10th on the list with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.