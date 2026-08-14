Mitchell Starc surpasses Kapil Dev in Test wickets: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Mitchell Starc has added another feather to his cap, surpassing the great Kapil Dev in terms of Test wickets. Starc achieved the feat on Day 2 of Australia's first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. The left-arm seamer dismissed Litton Das, taking his overall Test wicket tally to 435. On the opening day, Starc became the most successful left-arm bowler in Test history.
Milestone
Starc overtakes Kapil Dev
By dismissing Das, Starc overtook Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev on the all-time Test wicket-takers' list.
In his illustrious career, Kapil took 434 wickets from 131 Tests at an average of 29.64.
The left-arm pacer is now just five scalps away from breaking into the top 10. South Africa's Dale Steyn is currently 10th on the list with 439 wickets from 93 Tests.
Information
Most successful left-arm bowler in Tests
As mentioned, Starc earlier surpassed Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath to become the highest wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in the format. In 93 Tests between 1999 and 2018, the former Lankan spinner took 433 wickets at 28.07.
Highlights
Starc has been a match-winner
Starc is among the best all-time pacers across formats. Having made his international debut in 2010, the left-arm seamer has been a vital cog in Australia's team.
Powering Australia to several monumental wins, Starc has 18 fifers and 3 match hauls of 10 wickets.
At present, he is also the highest wicket-taker among pacers in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and the second-highest overall.