Darwin Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismantles Australia with five-wicket haul

Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.

Bangladesh took a commanding lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.

Mehidy, who bowled four wicket-less overs in Australia's first innings, took the vital wicket of Steve Smith (44) to open his account with the ball.

The off-spinner became even more lethal on Day 4 as he got sharp turn and varied his deliveries to make life difficult for the Australian batters.