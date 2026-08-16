Darwin Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismantles Australia with five-wicket haul
What's the story
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the all-rounder from Bangladesh, stole the show on Day 4 of the first Test match against Australia at Marrara Stadium in Darwin. After a stellar batting performance, he wreaked havoc with his bowling. The off-spinner claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul as the Aussies were folded for 284, setting a paltry target of 57 runs. This was Mehidy's 15th Test fifer, and a maiden one in a SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) nation.
Match update
Mehidy rattles the Aussie batting line-up
Australia were on the back foot after being bowled out for 198 runs on Day 1.
Bangladesh took a commanding lead by scoring 426 runs in their innings.
Mehidy, who bowled four wicket-less overs in Australia's first innings, took the vital wicket of Steve Smith (44) to open his account with the ball.
The off-spinner became even more lethal on Day 4 as he got sharp turn and varied his deliveries to make life difficult for the Australian batters.
Bowling brilliance
Mehidy's spell leaves Australia reeling
The spinner claimed four of Australia's six fallen wickets on Day 4, including those of Alex Carey (30) and Beau Webster (5).
Though Cameron Green scored a fine hundred, the Aussies could just manage a lead of 56 runs.
Mehidy's spell left Australia scrambling and brought Bangladesh closer to a historic Test victory in Australia.
Stats
15th Test fifer for Mehidy
Mehidy bowled 33.1 overs and conceded 66 runs for his 5 scalps. He bowled six maidens.
With this spell, the off-spinner has raced to 224 Test wickets from 59 matches at 31.83. This was his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
As per Cricinfo, in three Tests against Australia, he now owns 13 scalps at 24.07 (5W: 1).
This was also only his third Test fifer outside Asia, and a maiden one in a SENA country.
Information
10th Test fifty for Mehidy
Mehidy also made a mark with the bat in Bangladesh's first innings. He smoked five fours and a six during his 154-ball 65. With his latest fifty, the all-rounder has raced to 2,296 Test runs at an average of 24.16. Besides scoring 10 fifties in this format, he has also slammed a couple of tons.