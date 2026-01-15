Bangladesh Cricket Board sacks director amid BPL boycott: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has sacked chairman Najmul Islam, including relieving him from his role as chairman of the finance committee. BCB president Aminul Islam decided the same in light of recent events and demands from cricketers. Until further notice, Aminul Islam will serve as the acting chairman of the finance committee. The move comes after the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) called for a boycott from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
Official statement
Statement on Najmul's dismissal
A media release from the BCB said, "In light of recent developments and in the best interest of the organization, the BCB president has decided to relieve Najmul Islam from his duties as chairman of the finance committee with immediate effect." This decision comes after a strong ultimatum from the CWAB, which threatened to boycott the BPL if Najmul didn't resign before the opening match on January 14.
Controversy
Najmul's controversial remarks and subsequent backlash
The decision to sack Najmul also comes after his controversial comments about former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal. He had called Tamim an "Indian agent," which drew sharp criticism from players and stakeholders alike. CWAB president Mohammad Mithun slammed Najmul for his disrespectful remarks, saying they insulted not just him but the entire cricket fraternity.
Compensation controversy
Najmul's comments on T20 World Cup compensation
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Najmul had said that Bangladesh players won't be compensated if the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup is boycotted. He also suggested that if players demand compensation, the board should have the right to reclaim money when they don't perform. These comments were widely criticized among the Bangladesh cricketing fraternity, including all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who called them inappropriate for someone in his position at the board.
Participation uncertainty
Bangladesh's participation in T20 World Cup remains uncertain
The developments come as questions loom over Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled in India and Sri Lanka. It all stems from Mustafizur Rahman's IPL contract termination, after which the BCB refrained from traveling to India. The board requested that their World Cup matches be shifted to either Sri Lanka or another neutral venue. The board has since written twice to the ICC regarding the same, with a final decision still pending.