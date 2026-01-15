BCB issues show cause notice to Nazmul Islam: Here's why

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has issued a show cause notice to its director M Nazmul Islam over his "objectionable comments." The move comes after the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) called for a nationwide boycott of all forms of cricket. The decision was made just hours before today's scheduled BPL matches, raising concerns within the BCB.

Disciplinary action BCB initiates disciplinary proceedings against Nazmul Islam In response to the situation, the BCB has begun formal disciplinary proceedings against Nazmul. A show cause letter has been issued, asking him to respond in writing within 48 hours. The board's statement read, "The matter will be dealt with through due process and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the proceedings."

Stance persistence CWAB maintains stance on boycott Despite the BCB's efforts to resolve the issue, the CWAB has remained steadfast in its decision to boycott. The players' body is set to hold a press conference after today's match start time, where they will present their demands. These include Nazmul's resignation as well as other issues that have been pending for a long time.

