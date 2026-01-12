LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh government's sports advisor rejects T20 WC games in India
Summarize
Bangladesh government's sports advisor rejects T20 WC games in India
The announcement comes after Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram were considered as potential venues for Bangladesh's World Cup matches

Bangladesh government's sports advisor rejects T20 WC games in India

By Rajdeep Saha
Jan 12, 2026
06:49 pm
What's the story

Bangladesh has officially refused to play the ICC T20 World Cup in India, Asif Nazrul, the sports advisor for the Bangladesh government, said on Monday. The announcement comes after Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram were considered as potential venues for Bangladesh's World Cup matches. This came after a dispute between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Venue alternatives

Nazrul's stance on alternative venues

Nazrul clarified that Bangladesh is open to playing the World Cup at any venue other than India. "I already said India means India. We are talking about India; we did not say Kolkata. So our position is, if you change it from Kolkata and give another venue - Sri Lanka can be given, no problem," Nazrul told reporters at the Bangladesh Football Federation on Monday. "I saw in the newspapers, I do not know whether it is true or false, that Pakistan has offered to host our tournaments. Hold it in Pakistan, no problem. Hold it in the United Arab Emirates, no problem," he said.

Security concerns

ICC security assessment report raises concerns

Nazrul also cited an ICC security assessment report that highlighted potential problems if Mustafizur Rahman is included in the squad. He said, "Surely you have come here to know about cricket-related news. In terms of cricket, we have no development." The advisor further claimed that the report indicated a higher security risk for the Bangladesh team if their supporters wear national jerseys while traveling.

ICC expectations

Nazrul questions ICC's expectations

Nazrul questioned the ICC's expectations from Bangladesh, saying, "If the ICC expects that we will form a cricket team by excluding our best bowler...then there cannot be any expectation more bizarre, unrealistic, or unreasonable than this." He also stressed that considering the current communal situation in India and anti-Bangladesh environment there, it has become impossible for Bangladesh to play cricket in India.

Global perspective

Nazrul emphasizes on cricket's global nature

Nazrul emphasized that no one should have a monopoly over playing cricket. He said, "The fate of an entire sport or a tournament cannot be determined on the basis of market management." He also stressed that if ICC truly wants to be a global organization, then they must allow Bangladesh to play in T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.