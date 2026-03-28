Bangladesh government lifts ban on IPL broadcast: Details here
What's the story
The Bangladesh government has lifted the ban on Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasts, allowing fans to catch the action live. The decision was announced by Zahir Uddin Swapan, the country's new information and broadcasting minister. He said there are no restrictions on telecasting the upcoming IPL season in Bangladesh. This comes after Aminul Haque, State Minister for Youth and Sports, had earlier said they would discuss IPL broadcast with relevant authorities after it was banned by the previous interim government.
Minister's remarks
Swapan says channels can telecast IPL
Swapan clarified his position on the IPL broadcast, saying "We don't want to mix politics with sport." He further added that "If any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively." The minister also said he wouldn't stop Star Sports from broadcasting the tournament. This was confirmed by Rezaul Karim Lablu, office secretary of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh, who said there are no government directives stopping Star Sports from telecasting the IPL.
Ban details
Rezaul Lablu confirms Star Sports allowed
The previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had imposed a ban on IPL telecasts in Bangladesh. However, Lablu stressed that these directives hold no value now. He said, "If Star Sports telecast the IPL in Bangladesh, they can do it because no one has asked us to stop it." This statement further reinforces the new government's position on allowing IPL broadcasts.
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Here's why the broadcast was stopped
Notably, the Bangladesh government imposed an indefinite ban on the IPL telecast after national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the new season. This happened after KKR were criticized for including Mustafizur in their lineup at a time when Hindu minorities are reportedly being targeted in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi authorities alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to release Rahman without any logical reason.