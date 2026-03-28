Bangladesh government lifts ban on IPL broadcast: Details here 

The Bangladesh government has lifted the ban on Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasts, allowing fans to catch the action live. The decision was announced by Zahir Uddin Swapan, the country's new information and broadcasting minister. He said there are no restrictions on telecasting the upcoming IPL season in Bangladesh. This comes after Aminul Haque, State Minister for Youth and Sports, had earlier said they would discuss IPL broadcast with relevant authorities after it was banned by the previous interim government.

Minister's remarks Swapan says channels can telecast IPL Swapan clarified his position on the IPL broadcast, saying "We don't want to mix politics with sport." He further added that "If any channel applies to telecast the IPL, we will consider it positively." The minister also said he wouldn't stop Star Sports from broadcasting the tournament. This was confirmed by Rezaul Karim Lablu, office secretary of the Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh, who said there are no government directives stopping Star Sports from telecasting the IPL.

Ban details Rezaul Lablu confirms Star Sports allowed The previous interim government led by Muhammad Yunus had imposed a ban on IPL telecasts in Bangladesh. However, Lablu stressed that these directives hold no value now. He said, "If Star Sports telecast the IPL in Bangladesh, they can do it because no one has asked us to stop it." This statement further reinforces the new government's position on allowing IPL broadcasts.

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