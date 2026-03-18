ICC ODI Rankings: All-rounder Mehidy Hasan climbs to second spot

Bangladesh's cricket captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz , has made a major leap in the ICC ODI Rankings . His impressive performance against Pakistan in the recent three-match series at home has propelled him to the second spot among all-rounders. He also climbed nine spots to joint-seventh among bowlers. During the series, Mehidy was one of Bangladesh's top performers with five wickets across three matches. The hosts beat Pakistan 2-1.

Mehidy Mehidy only behind Raza, Nabi Mehidy surpassed Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to become the second-ranked ODI all-rounder with 280 rating points. He is now only behind Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (329 rating points). Among bowlers, Mehidy moved a whopping nine places to occupy the joint-seventh spot with India's Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana.

Player spotlight What about other Bangladesh players? Other Bangladesh players also gained big in the latest rankings. Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden ODI century in the series, climbed 31 spots to 55th among batters. Litton Das also improved his ranking by climbing 10 spots to 82nd. Among bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman made significant gains as well, climbing 12 and 13 places in the ODI rankings, respectively.

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