ICC ODI Rankings: All-rounder Mehidy Hasan climbs to second spot
What's the story
Bangladesh's cricket captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has made a major leap in the ICC ODI Rankings. His impressive performance against Pakistan in the recent three-match series at home has propelled him to the second spot among all-rounders. He also climbed nine spots to joint-seventh among bowlers. During the series, Mehidy was one of Bangladesh's top performers with five wickets across three matches. The hosts beat Pakistan 2-1.
Mehidy
Mehidy only behind Raza, Nabi
Mehidy surpassed Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi to become the second-ranked ODI all-rounder with 280 rating points. He is now only behind Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (329 rating points). Among bowlers, Mehidy moved a whopping nine places to occupy the joint-seventh spot with India's Kuldeep Yadav and Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana.
Player spotlight
What about other Bangladesh players?
Other Bangladesh players also gained big in the latest rankings. Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden ODI century in the series, climbed 31 spots to 55th among batters. Litton Das also improved his ranking by climbing 10 spots to 82nd. Among bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman made significant gains as well, climbing 12 and 13 places in the ODI rankings, respectively.
Individual achievements
Pakistan players also make significant gains
Despite losing the series, Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha made major gains in the ODI rankings. Agha, who was involved in a controversial run-out, climbed nine spots to joint-ninth among batters and improved three places to joint-10th among batters. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi also advanced four places to joint-25th in the ODI all-rounders' list after his contributions with the ball.