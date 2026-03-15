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Home / News / Sports News / Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats
Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats
Tanzid recorded a 105-run opening partnership with Saif Hassan

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan slams his maiden ODI ton: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Mar 15, 2026
04:19 pm
What's the story

Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan Tamim continues his fine form in ODI cricket. He slammed a terrific century in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Tanzid, who recorded a 105-run opening partnership with Saif Hassan, recorded his maiden century in the format. He propelled Bangladesh past 150 despite losing two wickets. Tanzid smashed an unbeaten 67 against Pakistan in the opener.

Knock

Tanzid's ton bolsters Bangladesh in decider

Tanzid single-handedly led Bangladesh's innings for over 36 overs after Pakistan elected to field. After a fruitful opening stand, he added 53 and 36 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das, respectively. Tanzid, who continued to play his shots, finally fell to Abrar Ahmed in the 37th over. He hammered a run-a-ball 107 (6 fours and 7 sixes).

Numbers

Sixth 50-plus score in ODIs

According to ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid raced to his sixth 50-plus score in ODIs. The 25-year-old opener, who made his ODI debut in 2023, has five half-centuries in the format. Across 31 ODIs, Tanzid has racked up 733 runs at an average of 25.27. His strike rate is over 100 (102.08). This was his second 50-plus score against Pakistan in ODIs.

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Information

Tanzid attains these feats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tanzid has become the seventh player to score an ODI ton for Bangladesh against Pakistan. The Bangladesh opener also raced past 3,000 runs in List A cricket.

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