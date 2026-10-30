Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan completes 50 Test wickets with four-wicket haul
What's the story
Nayeem Hasan has become the latest Bangladeshi bowler to complete 50 Test wickets. He achieved this feat with a brilliant four-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Nayeem reached the milestone by dismissing Shamar Joseph in the second session of Day 3. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Record-breaking achievement
A stellar spell from the offie
Nayeem broke the 61-run stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) and Justin Greaves (46) by trapping the latter lbw.
The off-spinner's impressive performance didn't stop there as he dismissed each of the last three batters in the line-up to finish with figures of four for 33 in 10.5 overs.
Thanks to Nayeem's stellar performance, the Bangladeshi team bundled out the West Indies for 245.
This gave them a 27-run lead over their opponents.
Stats
Second four-fer in Tests
This was Nayeem's second four-fer in Tests as he also boasts four five-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
The 26-year-old has now raced to 52 wickets across 16 Test matches at an average of 28.26.
43 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 27.13.
In First-Class cricket, he now has 309 wickets from 79 matches at 28-plus (5W: 20, 4W: 15).