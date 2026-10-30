Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan completes 50 Test wickets with four-wicket haul 

Nayeem broke the 61-run stand between Tagenarine Chanderpaul (56) and Justin Greaves (46) by trapping the latter lbw.

The off-spinner's impressive performance didn't stop there as he dismissed each of the last three batters in the line-up to finish with figures of four for 33 in 10.5 overs.

Thanks to Nayeem's stellar performance, the Bangladeshi team bundled out the West Indies for 245.

This gave them a 27-run lead over their opponents.