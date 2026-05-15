Bangladesh eye historic series win over Pakistan: 2nd Test preview

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan in the second Test match of their series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, starting from Saturday. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after a dominant 104-run victory in the first Test. This is Bangladesh's third consecutive win over Pakistan in Test cricket, having also achieved a whitewash during their tour of Pakistan last year. The Tigers are now eyeing their maiden home Test series triumph over Pakistan. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report and other details Just like the first Test, rain can play a part in Sylhet, as both teams trained indoors on Friday. Owing to the expected overcast conditions, fast bowlers can get some assistance with the new ball. Conditions should ease out for batting on the second day. Meanwhile, plenty of rain, especially in the early days of the Test, is expected, including on the opening morning. The action will get underway at 9:30am IST.

Summary Summary of the first Test Bangladesh set up their historic win in the first innings, scoring 413 runs, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring a century. Pakistan opener Azan Awais also scored a ton in the second innings, but they were bowled out for 386. Bangladesh capitalized on this, scoring 240/9, with Shanto again leading from the front with an impressive 87. Chasing 268 for win, Pakistan were all out for 163 as Nahid Rana trapped five batters.

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ICC sanctions Pakistan penalized for slow over-rate in 1st Test The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan 40% of their match fees and deducted eight points for a slow over-rate in the first Test. This has left Pakistan with just four points in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, placing them eighth on the table, just above West Indies. The win in the opener propelled Bangladesh from eighth to sixth in the table.

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Team updates Babar Azam returns for 2nd Test Former captain Babar Azam will return to the playing XI for Pakistan after missing the first Test due to injury. "Babar Azam is available for the next match," said Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan head coach. Bangladesh have their own injury concerns with opener Shadman Islam ruled out and his partner Mahmudul Hasan Joy's fitness still under observation. Tanzim Hasan Tamim is likely to make his Test debut in place of Shadman.

Information A look at the H2H record Bangladesh and Pakistan have met each other 16 times in Test cricket. The Tigers have won three matches in addition to losing 12. One match has been drawn. The series opener saw Bangladesh win their maiden home Test against Pakistan (D1 L7).

XIs Here are the probable XIs PAK Probable XI: Shan Masood (c), Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas. BAN Probable XI: Mahmudul Hasan Joy/ Zakir Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain/Shoriful Islam.