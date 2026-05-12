1st Test: Bangladesh script historic win over Pakistan 

Pakistan 's woes in Test cricket deepened on Tuesday as they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Bangladesh . The loss, by 104 runs, was Pakistan's first-ever Test defeat in Bangladesh. The historic win for Bangladesh came at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and was spearheaded by a fiery five-wicket haul from their young pacer Nahid Rana. With this win, the Tigers are 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Bowling brilliance Rana's 5-fer seals the deal for Bangladesh Nahid Rana's exceptional performance was instrumental in Bangladesh's historic victory. The young fast bowler took five wickets for just 40 runs in the fourth innings, decimating Pakistan's lower order. He claimed the important wickets of Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan, turning the game decisively in favor of his team. Despite a brief resistance from Shakeel and Rizwan, Pakistan's batting crumbled under pressure. They hence were bowled out for just 163 while chasing a 268-run target.

Match strategy Bangladesh declare after Shanto's whirlwind innings In their second innings, Bangladesh declared at 240 for 9 after starting Day 5 with an overall lead of 179. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a fluent 87. His innings was instrumental in pushing Bangladesh into a dominant position. Mominul Haque also contributed with a brisk 56, extending the lead beyond 250 and leaving Pakistan with a daunting chase on a deteriorating pitch.

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Initial advantage Mehidy Hasan's heroics in 1st innings set up victory The foundation for Bangladesh's historic win was laid in the first innings when they posted 413 and took a 27-run lead after bowling Pakistan out for 386. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan was the star with the ball, taking five wickets to put pressure on the visitors. While Shanto (101) and Mominul (91) powered Bangladesh's first innings, Azan Awais's 103 led Pakistan's reply. The visitors had three more half-centurions in their first innings. Mohammad Abbas had taken a first-innings fifer for Pakistan.

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Shanto Twin 80-plus scores for Shanto Having made a 130-ball 101 in the first innings, Shanto made 87 off 150 balls in his second outing . Across 40 Tests, the southpaw has raced to 2,486 runs at an average of 34.05, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally now includes nine hundreds and six fifties. He now has 378 runs across 11 innings against Pakistan at 34.36. Shanto now has five tons and four fifties on home soil. The tally includes 1,253 runs at 29.83.

Mominul Mominul gets past 5,000 Test runs Mominul, who made a 200-ball 91 in the first innings, managed 56 off 120 balls in the third innings. With this effort, Mominul has raced to 5,006 runs from 76 Test matches (141 innings) at an average of 38.21. This was his 27th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons. The southpaw joined Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal in terms of players with 5,000-plus Test runs for Bangladesh.

Mushfiqur Mushfiqur breaks Tamim's record Mushfiqur made 71 off 179 balls in his first outing. This was his 42nd 50-plus score in Tests, the most by a Bangladeshi batter, surpassing Tamim's record of 41. Mushfiqur owns 29 fifties and 13 tons. Bangladesh's highest run-getter in Tests, Mushfiqur has raced to 6,603 runs from 101 matches at 38.84. 659of his runs have come against Pakistan at 41.18 (50s: 3, 100: 1).

Abbas Fifer for Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Abbas finished with 5/92 from 34 overs in the first innings, before claiming one more wicket in his second outing. With these spells, Abbas has raced to 106 Test scalps from 28 games. He averages 23.06, as this was his sixth fifer (10WM: 1). The veteran now has nine wickets across two Tests against Bangladesh at 19.88. In First-Class cricket, Abbas now has 881 wickets from 216 games at 20-plus (5W: 56, 4W: 35).

Awais Awais shines with hundred on Test debut Opener Azan Awais became the 14th Pakistan batter with a hundred on Test debut, having reached the mark in Pakistan's first innings. His 103 off 165 balls was laced with 14 fours. He has an impressive record in First-Class cricket, having now taken his tally to 2,791 runs in 34 matches at an average of 48-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Agha 1,500 Test runs for Agha Pakistan's first innings was also powered by a fifty (58 off 94 balls) from Salman Agha. This knock powered him past 1,500 Test runs. Across 24 Tests, the batter has raced to 1,571 runs at an average of 39.27. Besides three tons, he has smashed 11 half-centuries in the format. Across three games versus Bangladesh, Salman owns 204 runs at 40.80. This was his second fifty against them.

Rizwan Rizwan closing in on 2,500 Test runs Mohammad Rizwan's 59 in the first innings was laced with eight fours. He faced 79 balls. Having played 42 Tests, Rizwan has raced to 2,473 runs at an average of 39.88. This was his 13th fifty, as he also owns three tons. In six matches versus Bangladesh, Rizwan has completed 436 runs at an average of 39.88. This was his fourth 50-plus score against them (100: 1).

Fazal Fazal hammers twin fifties on Test debut Abdullah Fazal made his mark by becoming the sixth player from Pakistan to register 50-plus scores in both innings of his debut Test match. The number-three batter slammed 60 off 120 balls in his first outing and followed it up with a 113-ball 66. These knocks took his First-Class tally to 1,954 runs from 26 matches at an average of 41-plus. The 23-year-old hammered his 12th fifty, as he also owns four tons.

Mehidy 14th Test fifer for Mehidy Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed a fifer in Pakistan's first innings (5/102 in 38 overs). The veteran has raced to 216 Test wickets from 57 matches at 32.26. This was his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In five Tests against Pakistan, he owns 18 scalps at 27.72. This was his second fifer against them. 130 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 26.06 (5W: 11).