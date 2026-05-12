Pakistan's Abdullah Fazal hammers twin fifties on Test debut: Stats 

Abdullah Fazal has made his mark by becoming the sixth player from Pakistan to register 50-plus scores in both innings of his debut Test match. The 23-year-old achieved this rare feat during the first match against Bangladesh at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Fazal scored 60 runs in Pakistan's first innings and followed it up with a 66-run knock in the fourth innings while chasing a target of 268 runs set by Bangladesh.

Knocks Two fine hands from Fazal Pakistan's first innings in the game saw Fazal put up a stellar show alongside fellow debutant Azan Awais. While Awais scored a brilliant hundred (103), Fazal played a 60-run knock as Pakistan posted 386/10 while responding to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 413/10. The pitch was much more difficult to bat on in the fourth innings. However, Fazal aced this challenge after coming at three. While he made 66, none of Pakistan's other top-five batters could even manage 30 runs.

Elite club Fazal becomes sixth Pakistan batter with this record Fazal's achievement puts him in an elite group of Pakistani cricketers who have scored 50-plus scores in both innings of their debut Test match. The list includes Azhar Mahmood, Yasir Hameed, Umar Akmal, Fakhar Zaman, and Abdullah Shafique. Hence, Fazal became just the sixth batter to enter this elite list.

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