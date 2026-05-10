Mehidy Hasan claims his second Test fifer against Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh have taken a crucial 27-run lead in the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur, thanks to a stellar five-wicket haul from Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The off-spinner's impressive bowling performance saw him finish with figures of 5/102. His efforts triggered a dramatic collapse in the Pakistani batting order, which lost its last four wickets for just 37 runs after a rain delay on Day 3. Here we look at Mehidy's performance and stats.
Match dynamics
Rizwan, Salman fall after rain
Despite a strong start, Pakistan was bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's 413. The visitors looked set to take the lead with a solid 119-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Salman Ali Agha (58). However, the momentum shifted dramatically after a two-hour rain interruption, with Mehidy weaving his magic to put the hosts firmly in control.
Player highlights
Awais' ton headlines Pakistan's 1st innings
The day started on a high for Pakistan as debutant Azan Awais scored a memorable century. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal also impressed with a well-crafted 60. However, their dismissals triggered a mini-collapse as Pakistan slumped from a comfortable position to 230-5, losing four wickets for just 20 runs. Mehidy, who trapped Imam-ul-Haq (45) on the second day, trapped Saud Shakeel (0) and Fazal on the third day's first session.
Game shift
Rizwan, Agha fall after rain break
The Rizwan-Agha partnership had brilliantly steadied Pakistan's ship after lunch, with both batsmen reaching their half-centuries and chipping away at Bangladesh's total. However, Rizwan's dismissal to Taijul Islam just before the rain arrived proved crucial. When play resumed at 4:15pm local time, it was a different game altogether as Mehidy then took center stage, bamboozling the lower order with his guile and variations.
Stats
14th Test fifer for Mehidy
Mehidy bowled 38 overs and conceded 102 runs for his 5 scalps. He bowled five maidens. With this spell, the off-spinner has raced to 215 Test wickets from 57 matches at 32.19. This was his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 Tests against Pakistan, he owns 17 scalps at 26.58. This was his second fifer against them. 129 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 25.90 (5W: 11).