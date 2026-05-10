Mehidy Hasan claims his second Test fifer against Pakistan: Stats 

Bangladesh have taken a crucial 27-run lead in the first Test against Pakistan in Mirpur, thanks to a stellar five-wicket haul from Mehidy Hasan Miraz . The off-spinner's impressive bowling performance saw him finish with figures of 5/102. His efforts triggered a dramatic collapse in the Pakistani batting order, which lost its last four wickets for just 37 runs after a rain delay on Day 3. Here we look at Mehidy's performance and stats.

Match dynamics Rizwan, Salman fall after rain Despite a strong start, Pakistan was bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's 413. The visitors looked set to take the lead with a solid 119-run stand between Mohammad Rizwan (59) and Salman Ali Agha (58). However, the momentum shifted dramatically after a two-hour rain interruption, with Mehidy weaving his magic to put the hosts firmly in control.

Player highlights Awais' ton headlines Pakistan's 1st innings The day started on a high for Pakistan as debutant Azan Awais scored a memorable century. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal also impressed with a well-crafted 60. However, their dismissals triggered a mini-collapse as Pakistan slumped from a comfortable position to 230-5, losing four wickets for just 20 runs. Mehidy, who trapped Imam-ul-Haq (45) on the second day, trapped Saud Shakeel (0) and Fazal on the third day's first session.

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Game shift Rizwan, Agha fall after rain break The Rizwan-Agha partnership had brilliantly steadied Pakistan's ship after lunch, with both batsmen reaching their half-centuries and chipping away at Bangladesh's total. However, Rizwan's dismissal to Taijul Islam just before the rain arrived proved crucial. When play resumed at 4:15pm local time, it was a different game altogether as Mehidy then took center stage, bamboozling the lower order with his guile and variations.

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