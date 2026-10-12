'Barcelona bigger than him': Joan Gaspart slams Lionel Messi
What's the story
Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has criticized Lionel Messi for delaying his official farewell ceremony at Camp Nou. The veteran administrator stressed that the Catalan institution is bigger than any individual, warning the Argentine icon against making his return conditional on boardroom politics. A strained relationship between Messi and current president Joan Laporta remains the main hurdle in organizing a proper send-off since his departure in 2021.
Demand
Barca bigger than Messi, says Gaspart
Gaspart, who presided over Barcelona when Messi joined, stressed the club's role in shaping the player's career.
He urged Messi to salute his fans regardless of who is in power at the club.
Speaking on the podcast 'Solo para cules,' Gaspart said, "Leo is an undeniable footballer, the best in the world, and a great player. There is only one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him."
Position
Gaspart threatens to boycott tribute
Gaspart made it clear that he won't accept political caveats from Messi.
He said, "He is a great player, the best in the world, partly - I won't say what percentage - thanks to Barca. Therefore, he cannot forget that."
The former president also threatened to boycott any tribute if Messi continues to wait for a change in club leadership before saying goodbye to his fans.
Career shift
Messi retired from international duty
Messi retired from international football after Argentina's 3-0 win over Benin on October 6.
The 39-year-old is now focusing on his club commitments in the US with Inter Miami, where he has a contract until late 2028.
Meanwhile, Barcelona continues to await a definitive response from their icon so that his long-awaited send-off can finally take place.
Journey
Messi's journey with Barca
Messi made his senior debut in 2004 for Barcelona. He left an unparalleled legacy at Barcelona during his iconic 17-season stay.
The Argentine maestro powered the Catalan giants to 30-plus major trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.
Messi scored 672 goals from 778 games for the club across competitions. He moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.