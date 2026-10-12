'Barcelona bigger than him': Joan Gaspart slams Lionel Messi

Gaspart, who presided over Barcelona when Messi joined, stressed the club's role in shaping the player's career.

He urged Messi to salute his fans regardless of who is in power at the club.

Speaking on the podcast 'Solo para cules,' Gaspart said, "Leo is an undeniable footballer, the best in the world, and a great player. There is only one thing he must not forget: Barcelona is bigger than him."