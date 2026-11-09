La Liga: Barcelona come from behind to beat Atletico
What's the story
FC Barcelona staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a thrilling La Liga clash on Sunday. The win, which was largely thanks to Fermin Lopez's two goals, helped the Catalan giants maintain their three-point lead at the top of the table. Despite struggling against Atletico's intensity in the first half, Barcelona improved their performance after halftime and secured all three points.
Match highlights
Atletico take early lead before Barcelona strike back
The match started off at a frenetic pace with both teams struggling to take control.
Atletico nearly scored when Julian Alvarez was one-on-one with Joan Garcia, but the Barcelona goalkeeper made a brilliant diving save.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 10th minute when Alvarez turned provider for Giuliano Simeone, who bundled the ball into the net from close range.
However, just before half-time, Pedri drove forward and set up Fermin for an equalizer.
Strategic change
Tactical masterclass from Flick at half-time
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick made a bold tactical decision at half-time, bringing on Frenkie de Jong and shifting him to right-back.
The move paid off as Barcelona looked more settled in possession and kept Atletico at bay.
De Jong not only bolstered the defense but also added composure to Barcelona's build-up play, helping them establish a rhythm that had been missing in the first half.
Winning goal
Fermin's brace helps Barcelona seal comeback win
Barcelona took the lead in the 66th minute when Lamine Yamal's incisive pass found Fermin, who finished clinically to complete his brace.
The visitors then controlled the closing stages of the match with greater authority, keeping possession and denying Atletico any chance to build sustained pressure.
The win takes Barcelona to 33 points from 12 matches, three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.
Stats
A look at the match stats
Barcelona had 15 attempts with five shots on target.
Atletico managed three shots on target from seven attempts. Barcelona's pass accuracy was 93% compared to their opponent's 85%.
Hansi Flick's men had 52% ball possession.
As per Opta, Yamal became the first Barcelona player to create seven chances in a LaLiga game against Atlético Madrid since Xavi in October 2008.