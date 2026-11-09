La Liga: Barcelona come from behind to beat Atletico

The match started off at a frenetic pace with both teams struggling to take control.

Atletico nearly scored when Julian Alvarez was one-on-one with Joan Garcia, but the Barcelona goalkeeper made a brilliant diving save.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 10th minute when Alvarez turned provider for Giuliano Simeone, who bundled the ball into the net from close range.

However, just before half-time, Pedri drove forward and set up Fermin for an equalizer.