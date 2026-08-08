Barcelona's Ferran Torres set to join Champions League winners PSG

PSG have identified Torres as the perfect fit for their revamped attack under Enrique.

The club is undergoing major changes with the departures of players like Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, and Randal Kolo Muani.

Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola is on the transfer list of Liverpool. However, there is a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.

It remains to be seen what pans out from here on.