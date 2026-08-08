Barcelona's Ferran Torres set to join Champions League winners PSG
What's the story
Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has agreed to join Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain. The former Manchester City player has agreed all terms with the two-time Champions League winners. The 26-year-old forward, who netted Spain's winning goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, has informed Barcelona of his decision to leave the club a year before his contract is set to expire, as per Marca.
Transfer strategy
Torres to fit into PSG's revamped attack under Luis Enrique
PSG have identified Torres as the perfect fit for their revamped attack under Enrique.
The club is undergoing major changes with the departures of players like Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, and Randal Kolo Muani.
Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola is on the transfer list of Liverpool. However, there is a significant gap in valuation between the two clubs.
It remains to be seen what pans out from here on.
Twitter Post
PSG!
🚨🔴🔵 BREAKING: Paris Saint-Germain have agreed all terms with Ferran Torres.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2026
Ferran informed Barcelona about his desire to join PSG project, as @marca @jijantesfc reported.
Negotiations now starting between clubs over transfer fee. Barça, not forcing Ferran to stay. pic.twitter.com/ji8632SM6K
New beginnings
The negotiations have now started between PSG and Barca
If the deal goes through, Torres could become PSG's second signing of the summer after Maghnes Akliouche.
The negotiations have now started between PSG and Barca over a transfer fee. Barca will let the player leave as it's his wish.
This move would mark a new chapter in Torres's career as he looks to make his mark in France.
Numbers
Decoding the players numbers at Barcelona
Torres has made 207 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions. He owns 65 goals in addition to making a total of 22 assists.
He enjoyed a fruitful 2025-26 season where 21 goals and three assists were notched up from 49 matches.
He also had a strong 2024-25 season, bagging 19 goals and 7 assists from 45 matches.
Overall in La Liga, the Spaniard made 140 appearances, scoring 41 times. He also made 16 assists.
Information
Torres has won these silverwares with the Spanish giants
Torres is a three-time La Liga winner in 2022-23, 2024-25 and 2025-26. He has also won the Copa del Rey twice in 2020-21 and 2024-25. Lastly, the player has bagged the Supercopa de Espana thrice in 2023, 2025 and 2026.