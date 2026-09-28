Batters who have starred in most successful ODI run-chases

Before Kohli, India had a reliable batter in Sachin Tendulkar during run-chases. With his aura, it was the Master Blaster versus the 11 players at one point.

Tendulkar, who starred in 127 successful ODI chases, is the highest run-scorer in the format.

In these games, he hammered 5,490 runs at an incredible average of 55.45, including 14 tons.