Batters who have starred in most successful ODI run-chases
What's the story
Virat Kohli once again showed his masterclass in run-chasing as India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli slammed a brilliant 139* off 88 balls, helping the Men in Blue chase down 296 in 41.4 overs. The 37-year-old broke several records with his 74-ball ton. Here are the batters who have starred in the most successful ODI run-chases
#1
Sachin Tendulkar: 127
Before Kohli, India had a reliable batter in Sachin Tendulkar during run-chases. With his aura, it was the Master Blaster versus the 11 players at one point.
Tendulkar, who starred in 127 successful ODI chases, is the highest run-scorer in the format.
In these games, he hammered 5,490 runs at an incredible average of 55.45, including 14 tons.
#2
MS Dhoni: 116
Before acing the chase comes the crafting of it. And MS Dhoni was its master.
According to Cricinfo, nobody has returned unbeaten in a successful run-chase more often than Dhoni (47). He averaged a staggering 102.71, the highest for a batter in these games.
Dhoni scored 2,876 runs in 116 successful ODI run-chases, including 2 tons and 20 half-centuries.
#3
Virat Kohli: 112
Then there's Virat Kohli, who has the most runs in successful ODI run-chases.
Most players dream of scoring even 20 ODI tons, and Kohli has 25 alone in chases (winning cause).
In just 112 successful chases, Kohli has hammered 6,374 runs at an astronomical average of 91.05. With a strike rate of 97-plus, he also has 29 half-centuries.