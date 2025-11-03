Listing batters with 2,000-plus runs for Afghanistan in T20Is

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz has become the third player from his country to complete 2,000 runs in T20 international cricket. He achieved the milestone during the third T20I match against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday. In that match, Gurbaz scored a blistering 92 off just 48 balls, hitting six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 191.66. On this note, we look at the batters with 2,000 or more T20I runs for Afghanistan.

#2 Mohammad Shahzad - 2,605 runs Mohammad Shahzad was once a force for Afghanistan in the T20I format. The dasher, who opened the innings, was known for exploiting the field restrictions. Across 80 T20Is for Afghanistan, Shahzad mustered 2,048 runs at an average of 29.25 (SR: 132.12). The tally includes 12 fifties and a solitary ton. He has not played for Afghanistan for over two years now.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 2,067 runs As mentioned, Gurbaz recently entered this elite list. He has played 80 T20Is so far, scoring a total of 2,067 runs at an average of 25.83. His T20I career includes one century and 11 fifties with a best score of 100. His strike rate is a stunning 134.83. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gurbaz is the 2nd-fastest Afghan batter to accomplish 2,000 T20I runs, having taken 80 innings.