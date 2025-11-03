Marnus Labuschagne slams 5th ton of season in Ashes build-up

Marnus Labuschagne has continued his impressive form for Queensland, scoring his fifth century of the season in a One-Day Cup match against New South Wales. The right-handed batsman scored 101 runs off 111 balls at Sydney's Cricket Central on Monday, leading Queensland to a 96-run victory over NSW. With this performance, Labuschagne has now scored five centuries in eight innings for Queensland this summer. Three of his tons have come in List A cricket.

Resurgence Near-chanceless century ahead of Ashes Having been dropped from Australia's Test side earlier this year, Labuschagne is back at his best. The 31-year-old batsman showed his aggressive intent during the match against NSW, hitting leg-spinner Jason Sangha for three fours and a six. Despite being outside of Australia's first-choice XI in the ODI format, Labuschagne's near-chanceless century was a testament to his return to form ahead of the upcoming Ashes series against England.

Consistency Labuschagne's form in Sheffield Shield In addition to his List A success, Labuschagne has also been impressive in the Sheffield Shield for the Bulls - 159 vs South Australia and 160 vs Tasmania. He has scored two centuries while batting at No. 3. However, it is expected that he will be asked to open in the first Ashes Test against England in Perth, starting on November 21. This move would allow all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster to fit into the team without any issues.

Bowling brilliance Queensland's bowling attack shines in the match In the match against NSW, Queensland's bowling attack also shone. Benji Floros was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets for just 22 runs. Labuschagne also contributed with his medium pace, picking up two wickets. His all-round performance was instrumental in Queensland's victory and further showcased his skills as a cricketer ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes series.