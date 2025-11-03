Bowlers with most wickets for India in Women's World Cups

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted a ton of records with her all-round show in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup . Her consistent performances were instrumental in India's historic title win, as she also earned the Player of the Tournament award. During the final, Deepti became India's second-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cups. On this note, we look at the Indians with the most wickets in Women's World Cup history.

#1 Jhulan Goswami - 43 wickets Indian bowling legend Jhulan Goswami tops this elite list. She claimed a total of 43 wickets at an average of 21.74 over 34 innings. Her economy was a sensational 3.45. The star pacer has two four-wicket hauls to her name, with the best figures of 4/16. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is the only bowler with more WC wickets than Goswami (44).

#2 Deepti Sharma - 36 wickets Deepti was in top form throughout the 2025 World Cup, which saw her claim 22 wickets across nine games at an average of 24.11, including a best of 5/39 in the final against South Africa. No other bowler even managed 18 scalps. Having played 23 Women's World Cup games so far, Deepti has raced to a tally of 36 wickets at an average of 27.22 (ER: 5.05). This includes a fifer besides a four-wicket haul.