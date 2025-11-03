Bowlers with most wickets for India in Women's World Cups
What's the story
Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma scripted a ton of records with her all-round show in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup. Her consistent performances were instrumental in India's historic title win, as she also earned the Player of the Tournament award. During the final, Deepti became India's second-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cups. On this note, we look at the Indians with the most wickets in Women's World Cup history.
#1
Jhulan Goswami - 43 wickets
Indian bowling legend Jhulan Goswami tops this elite list. She claimed a total of 43 wickets at an average of 21.74 over 34 innings. Her economy was a sensational 3.45. The star pacer has two four-wicket hauls to her name, with the best figures of 4/16. South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is the only bowler with more WC wickets than Goswami (44).
#2
Deepti Sharma - 36 wickets
Deepti was in top form throughout the 2025 World Cup, which saw her claim 22 wickets across nine games at an average of 24.11, including a best of 5/39 in the final against South Africa. No other bowler even managed 18 scalps. Having played 23 Women's World Cup games so far, Deepti has raced to a tally of 36 wickets at an average of 27.22 (ER: 5.05). This includes a fifer besides a four-wicket haul.
#3
Diana Edulji - 31 wickets
Former left-arm spinner Diana Edulji is now third on this list with 31 wickets from 22 games at a stellar average of 14.51. As per ESPNcricinfo, her economy rate of 2.02 is the second-best among bowlers with at least 30 wickets in the tourney. Her average takes the fourth place on this list. Meanwhile, Edulji tallied a solitary four-fer in her WODI WC career.