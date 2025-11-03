'Women's cricket equal to men's': Mithali after India's WC triumph
Mithali Raj, the former captain of India's women's cricket team, has praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its role in elevating women's cricket. Her comments came after India won their maiden Women's ODI World Cup title under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy. Mithali, who had led India to the finals in 2017 but lost to England, was emotional as she witnessed this historic moment.
In her interview with NDTV, Mithali expressed gratitude to the BCCI and its former secretary Jay Shah for their support. She said, "The BCCI and the WPL have played a huge role in bringing about this change." Mithali also appreciated the current BCCI secretary's decision to honor all former cricketers during India's opening match against Sri Lanka.
Mithali credited Jay Shah, the former BCCI Secretary and current ICC President, for revolutionizing women's cricket. She said he took key decisions and ensured the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL). "Having completed three seasons, the league has clearly changed countless lives, particularly for women cricketers. Their entire approach has shifted," she asserted.
Mithali stressed that the BCCI's efforts were a constant endeavor to prove that women's cricket is on par with men's. She also highlighted that Jay Shah ensured equal prize money for the World Cup. "This is a great thing to do - it clearly shows that women's cricket stands on a par with men's cricket," she concluded.