Batters with most runs in ICC Women's World Cup history
Though South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt ended up on the losing side in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, she shattered a ton of records. She scored 101 runs in the final against India, albeit in a losing cause. During her stay, Wolvaardt also became the second-highest scorer in Women's World Cup history. On this note, we look at the batters with 1,300-plus runs in the competition.
#3
Mithali Raj - 1,321 runs
Former Indian captain Mithali Raj is now the third-highest run-scorer in World Cup history, hammering a total of 1,321 runs at an average of 47.17 across 33 matches. The Indian legend clocked 13 50-plus scores in the tourney, including a couple of hundreds. Her best score reads 109. Notably, Mithali captained India to two World Cup finals - in 2017 and 2005.
#2
Laura Wolvaardt - 1,328 runs
Wolvaardt went past Mithali to attain the second place on this list. Having played 24 World Cup matches as per ESPNcricinfo, Wolvaardt has raced to 1,328 runs at a stunning average of 63.23. The South African's tally of 14 50-plus scores in the event is the most for any player (100s: 2). Wolvaardt's tally of 571 at 71.37 in the recent competition is the most for any batter in a single Women's World Cup.
#1
Deborah Hockley - 1,501 runs
With 1,501 runs from 45 games at a fine average of 42.88, New Zealand's Deborah Hockley tops this elite list. She crossed the 50-run mark 12 times at the event, as she also tallied a couple of hundreds. It must be noted that Hockley is the only player with over 40 appearances in WODI World Cups.