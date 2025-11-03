Listing batters with most runs in a Women's WC edition

South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt , has set a new record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup . The 26-year-old achieved this feat during the final match against India at D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Albeit in a losing cause, Wolvaardt made a stunning century in the summit clash. On this note, we list down the batters with the most runs in a Women's WC edition.

#1 Laura Wolvaardt - 571 runs in 2022 Wolvaardt finished the recent event with a whopping 571 runs from nine innings at an average of 71.37. Notably, she scored a hundred each in the semi-final and the final. No other batter could even manage 440 runs at the event. While Wolvaardt crossed the 50-run mark five times at the competition, no other batter even recorded four such scores. The only 150-plus score in the tourney also belongs to Wolvaardt, who scored 169 against England in the semi-final.

#2 Alyssa Healy - 509 runs in 2022 Wolvaardt surpassed Australia's Alyssa Healy's previous record of 509 runs set in 2022. The latter played a vital role in helping the Aussies clinch the title in the preceding edition. The dashing opener played nine games in the tourney and batted with an average of 56.55 and strike rate of 103.66 (50s: 2, 100s: 2). Her centuries came in the semi-final and the final as Healy smashed a record-breaking 170 versus England in the final.