Listing batters with 800-plus runs in a VHT season

Vidarbha opener Aman Mokhade, on Sunday, became the third cricketer to score 800 runs in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy . He achieved this feat during the final match against Saurashtra in Bengaluru on Sunday. Though he was dismissed for 33 runs off 45 balls, Vidarbha posted 317/8 while batting first and later clinched the match to secure their maiden VHT title. Here we look at the batters to clock 800-plus runs in an edition of VHT.

#3 Aman Mokhade - 814 runs in 2025-26 Mokhade ended the 2025-26 VHT season with a staggering 814 runs in 10 innings, averaging an impressive 90.44. He scored his runs at a strike rate of 109.26. The opener also matched Narayan Jagadeesan and Karun Nair's record for most centuries in a single VHT season, scoring five tons during this year's tournament. His centuries came against Bengal (110), Jammu & Kashmir (139), Baroda (150*), Uttar Pradesh (147), and Karnataka (138).

#1 Prithvi Shaw - 827 in 2020-21 In 2021, Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw became the first batter to score over 800 runs in a single edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He ended the season with an impressive total of 827 runs in eight games at an average of 165.40. The talented batsman scored four tons and a half-century during this season, recording the highest strike rate (138.29) among players with over 500 runs in a VHT season.

