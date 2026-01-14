Listing batters with the most 50-plus scores in WPL
What's the story
Harmanpreet Kaur made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Mumbai Indians captain achieved this milestone during a match against the Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai. The right-handed batter from Punjab reached the landmark with a match-winning 71* - her 10th half-century in the league. On this note, let's decode the batters with the most 50-plus scores in WPL history.
#1
Harmanpreet Kaur - 10
Harmanpreet's historic innings of 71* runs off 43 balls helped her team secure a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants. With this knock, Harmanpreet became the first batter to complete 10 scores of 50 or more in WPL. Her best score is a stupendous 95*. The MI skipper has overall raced to 1,016 WPL runs from 30 matches at 46.18. Her strike rate of 146.18 is also phenomenal.
#2
Nat Sciver-Brunt - 9
Notably, Harmanpreet became only the second player after her MI teammate Natalie Sciver-Brunt to complete 1,000 runs in WPL history. The England star owns nine scores of 50 or more in the league as her best score reads 80*. Overall, she has smashed 1,101 runs from 31 WPL matches at 45.87. These runs have come at a strike rate of 142.43.
#3
Meg Lanning - 9
UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning shares the second spot on this list with Sciver-Brunt. The former, who led Delhi Capitals to the finals in each of the first three seasons, has touched the 50-run mark nine times in the competition. Her best score reads 92. The Australian legend is also closing in on the 1,000-run landmark, having scored 996 runs from 29 matches at 38.30 (SR: 124.9).