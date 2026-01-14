Listing batters with the most 50-plus scores in WPL 

Harmanpreet Kaur made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian cricketer to complete 1,000 runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) . The Mumbai Indians captain achieved this milestone during a match against the Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai. The right-handed batter from Punjab reached the landmark with a match-winning 71* - her 10th half-century in the league. On this note, let's decode the batters with the most 50-plus scores in WPL history.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - 10 Harmanpreet's historic innings of 71* runs off 43 balls helped her team secure a seven-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants. With this knock, Harmanpreet became the first batter to complete 10 scores of 50 or more in WPL. Her best score is a stupendous 95*. The MI skipper has overall raced to 1,016 WPL runs from 30 matches at 46.18. Her strike rate of 146.18 is also phenomenal.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt - 9 Notably, Harmanpreet became only the second player after her MI teammate Natalie Sciver-Brunt to complete 1,000 runs in WPL history. The England star owns nine scores of 50 or more in the league as her best score reads 80*. Overall, she has smashed 1,101 runs from 31 WPL matches at 45.87. These runs have come at a strike rate of 142.43.

