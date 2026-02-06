Listing batters with 350-plus runs in a WPL edition 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana won the Orange Cap in the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) . She scored a total of 377 runs in nine innings, with an impressive strike rate of over 150. In the WPL 2026 final, Mandhana played a crucial innings of 87 off just 41 balls. Her brilliance powered RCB to their second WPL title. On this note, we list down the batters to hammer 350-plus runs in a WPL season.

#3 Ellyse Perry - 372 runs in 2025 In Ellyse Perry, we have another RCB star on the list. The Australian was at her best in the 2025 season, though the challengers could not qualify for the playoffs. The dasher remained consistent with her performance and scored 372 runs from eight matches while averaging a stunning 93. These runs came at a strike rate of 148.8, as the tally included four fifties.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 377 runs in 2026 Mandhana's brilliance in the WPL 2026 final powered her to the second spot on the list. The opener's score of 87 in the final helped her finish the season with 377 runs at 53.85 from nine matches. The RCB skipper also batted with great intent as her strike rate was a brilliant 153.25. Mandhana breached the 50-run mark thrice, as her best score was 96.

