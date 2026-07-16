Batters with 1,000-plus sixes in T20 cricket
What's the story
Washington Freedom pulled off the highest chase in T20 history, defeating MI New York by six wickets in Eliminator 1 of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026. Being invited to bat, MI New York hammered a mammoth 266/9, riding on Nicholas Pooran's ton and 64 (25) from Kieron Pollard. Although they couldn't defend the total, Pollard raced to 1,000 T20 sixes.
Pollard
Kieron Pollard: 1,001 sixes
In Oakland, Pollard hammered a 25-ball 64, laced with a boundary and 8 sixes.
With his seventh, the former West Indies captain completed 1,000 T20 sixes. He became only the second man to reach this mark in men's T20s.
In a stellar 20-year T20 career, Pollard now has 923 fours and 1001 sixes.
He is also the highest run-scorer in the format (14,803).
Gayle
Chris Gayle: 1,056 sixes
Pollard joined Chris Gayle, the first batter to touch the 1,000-six mark in men's T20s.
Between 2005 and 2022, the Universe Boss hammered 1,056 sixes and 1132 fours.
Gayle topped the T20 run tally for several years before Pollard surpassed him. The former owns 14,562 runs from 463 T20s at an average of 36.22.
He has slammed a record 22 tons.
Information
Gap between Pollard and next-best six-hitter
Pollard's compatriot Andre Russell follows him in terms of T20 sixes. The latter is miles behind with 792 maximums in the format. Pooran, another West Indian, is the only other batter with 700-plus T20 sixes.