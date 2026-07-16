Batters with 1,000-plus sixes in T20 cricket

In Oakland, Pollard hammered a 25-ball 64, laced with a boundary and 8 sixes.

With his seventh, the former West Indies captain completed 1,000 T20 sixes. He became only the second man to reach this mark in men's T20s.

In a stellar 20-year T20 career, Pollard now has 923 fours and 1001 sixes.

He is also the highest run-scorer in the format (14,803).