IPL: Batters with highest scores from No. 7 or lower

Rajasthan Royals suffered a historic batting collapse against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 21 of IPL 2026. Chasing 217, the Royals slumped to 9/5 with Praful Hinge's incredible opening spell. Although RR lost, Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja led their recovery well. They took RR past 120. Ferreira's 69 is now the third-highest individual score from No. 7 or lower in the IPL, as per Cricbuzz.

#1 Andre Russell (KKR): 88* vs CSK, Chennai, 2018 Former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell tops this list. In the IPL 2018 match against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, Russell hammered an unbeaten 88 off just 36 (1 four and 11 sixes). This came after the Knight Riders were 89/5 in the 10th over. Russell's exploits took them to 202/6. However, CSK chased it down with Sam Billings's historic knock.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT): 79* vs MI, Mumbai, 2023 In 2023, wrist-spinner Rashid Khan showed his hitting prowess down the order against Mumbai Indians. Chasing 219, the Titans were down to 55/5 and then 103/8. However, Rashid launched a fierce counter-attack and ended up scoring 79* off 32 balls. The spinner smashed 3 fours and 10 sixes, finishing with a strike rate of 246.88. However, the Titans lost by 27 runs.

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