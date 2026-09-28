Watch: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock argue over DRS 

Despite the heated argument, Bavuma decided to go for the review, which eventually worked in South Africa's favor.

The on-field decision was overturned and Bartlett was given out lbw.

At the time of his dismissal, Australia needed 44 runs from 14 balls, a target too big for their tailenders Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood.

They could only add 11 runs to Australia's total before Williams dismissed Hazlewood off the penultimate delivery of the innings.