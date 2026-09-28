Watch: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock argue over DRS
What's the story
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock were seen in a heated argument during the second ODI against Australia on September 28. The incident occurred during Australia's run chase when Xavier Bartlett was smashing runs with a record-equalling 26-ball half-century. In the 48th over, Lizaad Williams bowled a yorker that beat Bartlett's bat. An lbw appeal was turned down, leading to the argument between Bavuma and de Kock over taking a DRS review.
Review outcome
Bavuma opts for review after argument
Despite the heated argument, Bavuma decided to go for the review, which eventually worked in South Africa's favor.
The on-field decision was overturned and Bartlett was given out lbw.
At the time of his dismissal, Australia needed 44 runs from 14 balls, a target too big for their tailenders Nathan Ellis and Josh Hazlewood.
They could only add 11 runs to Australia's total before Williams dismissed Hazlewood off the penultimate delivery of the innings.
Match details
Australia lose despite Bartlett's heroics
Australia were bowled out for 333, losing the match by 32 runs. This score marks Australia's highest in a losing ODI run chase.
Bartlett's explosive half-century went in vain but he equaled Travis Head's record for the fastest ODI fifty for Australia against South Africa, off just 26 balls.
Earlier in this match, de Kock was dismissed cheaply by Josh Hazlewood, while Bavuma scored his sixth ODI century with a knock of 103 runs off 116 balls.
Twitter Post
Here is the video!
The exchange between Temba Bavuma and de Kock. He has to respect Bavuma as a captain. pic.twitter.com/zo8KBKNiNA— Ngqanga Nentsiba Zayo (@Intengu_drongo) September 27, 2026